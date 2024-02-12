Sykon Capital LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,358,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,756,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,894. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.