EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 176,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $990.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

