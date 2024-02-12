Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Position Trimmed by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silgan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,709,000 after buying an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,020,000 after buying an additional 61,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,382,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Silgan Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. 29,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

