EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 185,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

