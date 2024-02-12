EMC Capital Management Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 61.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 609,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 754,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 263,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.22. 46,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

