EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.0 %

HCC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. 167,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

