EMC Capital Management Grows Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,005,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.01. 52,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.