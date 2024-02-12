EMC Capital Management Sells 265 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PAG traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $155.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

