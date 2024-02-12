193,179 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sykon Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of BKLN remained flat at $21.09 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 707,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

