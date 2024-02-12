EMC Capital Management Sells 13,677 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 120.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Shares of PDD traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,034. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

