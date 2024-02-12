Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Boosted by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 10.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 14,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HI. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.