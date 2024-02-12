SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lifted by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.4% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.09. 572,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $387.78.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

