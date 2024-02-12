Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

