Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $397,031,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.92.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

