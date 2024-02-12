Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BWBBP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.