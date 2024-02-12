Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:BWBBP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $22.43.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
