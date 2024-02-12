Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $99.13 million and $1.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002413 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005130 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

