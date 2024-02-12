TRON Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.99 billion and $213.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001339 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,079,509,359 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
