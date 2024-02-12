Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.72 or 0.00019828 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.75 billion and $179.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00080621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,354,225 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

