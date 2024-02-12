USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $99.21 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $99.21 million and $287,647.05 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,998.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.50 or 0.00578578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00164357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88861267 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $301,482.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.