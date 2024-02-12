EMC Capital Management Sells 1,825 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. 38,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,910. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

