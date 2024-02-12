EMC Capital Management Sells 1,096 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

