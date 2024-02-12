Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stock Holdings Lifted by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

