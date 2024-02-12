EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.78. 36,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,299. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

