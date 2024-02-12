EMC Capital Management Trims Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.45. 4,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,791. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.