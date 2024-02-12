EMC Capital Management Acquires 23,878 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2,548.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

