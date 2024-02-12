Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 1,294.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares during the quarter. Reviva Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.55% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPH stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.32. 41,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,930. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.01. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

