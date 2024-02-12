Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 230.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

MOD stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

