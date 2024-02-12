WBI Investments Inc. Invests $3.81 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $579.18 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $582.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.48 and a 200 day moving average of $493.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

