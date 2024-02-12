Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.43. 534,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,538. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

