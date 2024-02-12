Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.93. 2,327,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,316,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

