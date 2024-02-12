ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Purchased by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 1,317.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 310,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $531,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,465. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.