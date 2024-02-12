ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 29.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $12.46 on Monday, hitting $937.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $771.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.42. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $954.32. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.