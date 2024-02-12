Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 745.5% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 293,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.69. 324,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $393.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.