Antonetti Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Odyssey Marine Exploration comprises about 1.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,331. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

