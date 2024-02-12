United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 5.4% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 134,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 182,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,856. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

