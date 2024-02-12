Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.35. 36,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

