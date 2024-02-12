Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.90

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 1135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

