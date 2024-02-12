Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 716.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.45. 1,105,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,336. The company has a market cap of $320.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

