Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,967. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

