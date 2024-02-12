31,592 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

