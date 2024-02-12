Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.53. The company had a trading volume of 119,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

