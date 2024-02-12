Boxwood Ventures Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up 1.8% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 69,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

