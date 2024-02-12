Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 2.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $30,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 509.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 0.6 %

JBL traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $140.63. 102,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,865. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.