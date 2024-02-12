Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $21.14 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 1.8% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hubbell worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 78.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $4,326,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $361.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.97 and its 200 day moving average is $312.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $363.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,891 shares of company stock worth $11,262,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

