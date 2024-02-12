Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $306,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

