Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,740 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 284,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

