ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Up 545.0% in January

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 545.0% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVSA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 32,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,843. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

ZyVersa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.60) by $2.45. Equities research analysts forecast that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -86.13 EPS for the current year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

