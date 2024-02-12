Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.71. 774,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,939,380. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

