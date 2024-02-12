Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 39,777 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,777 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 167,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

