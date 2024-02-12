Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 58,570 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after buying an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $26.44 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $720.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.31%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

